Scroll-driven animations are a common UX pattern on the web. These are animations that are linked to the scroll position of a scroll container. This means that as you scroll up or down, the linked animation scrubs forward or backward in direct response. Think of interesting effects such as parallax background images or reading indicators which move as you scroll. A similar type of scroll-driven animation is an animation that is linked to an element's position within its scroll container. With it, for example, elements can fade-in as they come into view.

The classic way to achieve these kinds of effects is to respond to scroll events on the main thread. This makes creating performant scroll-driven animations that are in-sync with scrolling impossible or very difficult. Thanks to the Scroll-driven Animations specification, you now have access to new APIs and concepts that enable declarative scroll-driven animations that work in conjunction with the existing Web Animations API (WAAPI) and CSS Animations API.

By having scroll-driven animations integrate with these two existing APIs, scroll-driven animations can benefit from all advantages these APIs bring. That includes the ability to have these animations run off the main thread. Yes, read that correctly: you can now have silky smooth animations, driven by scroll, running off the main thread … and all that with just a few lines of extra code – What's not to like?!

⚠️ Your browser does not support Scroll-Linked Animations. To cater for this, a polyfill has been loaded.

Use the ℹ️ icon on each demo page to know more about how that specific demo was created. Several demos come in multiple versions. To switch versions, hit the 🔀 icon.

Tools

To visualize and debug Scroll-Driven Animations there is the Scroll-Driven Animations Debugger extension for Chrome DevTools. The video below demonstrates the extension in action on this very site.

Get the extension from the Chrome Web Store. File a bug in the repository.

Links and Resources